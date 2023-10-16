Sharing the Word for October 16, 2023 – Twenty-eighth Week in Ordinary Time – Year 1

Monday of the Twenty-eighth Week in Ordinary Time

October 16, 2023

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Romans 1:1-7

The Lectionary now gives us extended readings from St. Paul’s Letter to the Romans. Paul was not personally acquainted with many Christians in Rome. His purpose in writing was to introduce himself and to prepare them for a visit from him on his way to Spain.



He presents himself in these opening lines as an agent of the gospel of Christ, sent to announce to them the offer of holiness, grace, and peace.



Paul was one of the great teachers of the apostolic church. He writes to the Romans so that they can get to know him before he comes to them. But this letter also enables us to get to know Paul and his teaching better. We owe God thanks for such a gift.