Our Blog

Sharing the Word for July 10, 2023 – Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time – Year 1

Monday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time

July 10, 2023
Daily Reading from the USCCB: Genesis 28:10-22a

Jacob has been sent by his father Isaac, to seek a suitable wife. In his travels, God manifests himself to Jacob as he had to Abraham. In a dream God promises to make Jacob the father of a great people, as he had promised to Abraham. In effect, God is renewing to Jacob the promises that he had made to Abraham. His plans move forward to fulfillment.

God reaches out to us, also. He makes us part of his plans for his people. It’s not because of our goodness, but simply because of God’s providential choice. It’s up to us to respond to God’s initiative.

Lord, make us what you want us to be. Make us grateful for our participation in your people.

Minute Meditations signup
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Our Blog

Subscribe

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

513-241-5615
info@franciscanmedia.org

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content