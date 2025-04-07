Pause + Pray

Making Tough Decisions

arrows pointing in opposite directions, a person in process of making a decision

Reflect

At the core of Franciscan leadership lies a deep commitment to the well-being and dignity of all people—a recognition that every decision we make must be guided by the principles of justice, mercy, and love. Inspired by the example of St. Francis, who sought to serve others with humility and compassion, we are called to lead with wisdom and discernment, even in the face of adversity.

Pray

Good and gracious God,
We are called to lead with humility and compassion,
recognizing that true leadership is not about wielding power or authority
but rather serving others with love and selflessness.
As we seek your guidance and wisdom to navigate challenges,
guide us in making decisions that reflect our commitment to the common good,
even if they may be difficult or unpopular. 
Amen.

Act

Offer a prayer for wisdom and discernment, asking God to guide you in your current decision-making process.

