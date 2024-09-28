God Will Supply All Our Needs

Reflect

Speaking from prison to the Christian community at Philippi, the apostle Paul says, “My God will fully satisfy every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus” (Phil 4:19). When we think we don’t have enough time, talent, or treasure, God reminds us that we have everything we need when we place our lives in God’s hands. Connected with our neighbor, we can bless them and receive their blessings in return, filling us with joy and contentment.

Pray

God of abundance and bounty,

Fill us with peace,

Inspire us with wisdom,

Delight us with love and beauty.

Remind us that we have enough

To experience joy and share that joy with others.

Amen.

Act

Today take time to remember your many blessings and gifts. If you feel dissatisfied, ask God for guidance to see where you are being blessed. Ask God to awaken you to God’s bountiful love. Reach out to others if you have needs and trust that God will work through them to bring you peace. Share your gifts with others, trusting that when we give, we will receive a sense of spiritual bounty and contentment.