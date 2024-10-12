Broken and Healed

Reflect

Who among us isn’t acutely aware of pain? And while pulled muscles or sinus headaches are nothing to take lightly, for some, pain and discomfort are permanent. The sufferings of Christ are a reminder that pain is both a real cause of suffering and, when offered back to Christ, a real source of redemption.

Pray

God of miracles,

I am strong in spirit, though weak in body.

Pain is not only real—it is my constant companion:

the first thing to greet me in the morning

and that which puts me to bed.

But I will rise to meet the day with an unblemished heart.

I will lean into my pain and not cower to it.

I will walk with my discomfort and not run from it.

Even a broken body is holy because it is made in your likeness.

Amen.

Act

Do you know of somebody in constant pain? Share this prayer with him or her as a reminder that no malady is beyond God’s ability to heal.