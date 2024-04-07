Search
Close this search box.

Pause + Pray

A Prayer for Those I Do Not Know

A restaurant with a diner neon light at night.

Reflect

At a restaurant recently, I looked around at all the people seated nearby. And though I will never know them—or even see them again—I thought about how we are sharing a sacred moment. As it says in Matthew 18:20, “Where two or three are gathered. . . .”

Pray

God of all of us,
You led each person to this spot for a reason.

The faces are unfamiliar to me but I cannot help
but think we are not disparate and disconnected
strangers sharing a space.
We are each of us, though vastly different,
united as children of a loving God.

We are not separate individuals but one large, diverse party
breaking bread and sharing a kind of mutual fellowship.
Let this prayer for these stranger-siblings
find its way to you, O God, and keep us safe.
Amen.

Act

Next time you are in a public place, say a prayer for the many people you will never know.

Pause+Pray book
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Franciscan Media logo

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.

Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

28 W. Liberty St.
Cincinnati, OH 45202

513-241-5615
info@franciscanmedia.org

Customer Service:
cservice@franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support@franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content