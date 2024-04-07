A Prayer for Those I Do Not Know

Reflect

At a restaurant recently, I looked around at all the people seated nearby. And though I will never know them—or even see them again—I thought about how we are sharing a sacred moment. As it says in Matthew 18:20, “Where two or three are gathered. . . .”

Pray

God of all of us,

You led each person to this spot for a reason.

The faces are unfamiliar to me but I cannot help

but think we are not disparate and disconnected

strangers sharing a space.

We are each of us, though vastly different,

united as children of a loving God.

We are not separate individuals but one large, diverse party

breaking bread and sharing a kind of mutual fellowship.

Let this prayer for these stranger-siblings

find its way to you, O God, and keep us safe.

Amen.

Act

Next time you are in a public place, say a prayer for the many people you will never know.