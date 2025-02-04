Minute Meditations

Your Body’s Power

two strangers hugging

When you hug a friend, make eye contact with a stranger, put a child on your lap, or caress a lover, you are opening yourself to allow God to communicate to another person through your body. We don’t usually think of it that way, but if God is love, then that’s exactly what is taking place. When your body communicates love to the world, it is acting as a vessel of God’s Spirit.

Your body was given to you for your own pleasure, but it was also created for the good of others. Your body’s power does not lie in how much it weighs or what shape it’s in. Your body’s power lies in its ability to offer presence and tenderness, both to you and to every human being with whom you are connected in this life.

—from Franciscan Spirit’s “Connecting to Earth and Spirit
by Shannon K. Evans

