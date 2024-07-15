Search
Minute Meditations

The Beauty of Bonaventure

man standing on the mountain and looking into the distance

St. Bonaventure experienced God’s love as revealed in the humility and suffering of Christ, whose cross enables us to experience God’s companionship and the power to change our lives. Bonaventure wanted to share the Franciscan experience of intimacy with God not only with monks and priests but with “ordinary” people who can embody this same love in the spiritual integration of head, heart, and hands. 

You can experience God’s love and embody God’s presence by integrating your faith with your daily responsibilities of work, citizenship, and family. You can discover spiritual practices that nurture your soul’s journey into God. Bonaventure’s message can provide a framework for understanding the world and your personal calling. 

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “St. Bonaventure: Loving God with Heart and Mind
by Bruce Epperly

Recent Articles

