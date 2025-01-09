Our True Source of Peace

Let us close our eyes to bring home to ourselves our blindness as we face the future. Let us close our eyes to focus our minds on the inner light, our one common light, in whose brightness we shall be able to walk together even in the dark. Let us close our eyes as a gesture of trust in the guidance of the one Spirit who will move us if we but open our hearts.

“One is the human Spirit,” but the human Spirit is more than human because the human heart is unfathomable. Into this depth let us silently sink our roots. There lies our only source of peace. Let our celebration culminate and conclude in this gesture, by which we will send one another forth as messengers of peace. Let us do this now.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “Let Us Pray: Sisters and Brothers in the Spirit“

by Brother David Steindl-Rast