Minute Meditations

God’s Time, Not Zuckerberg’s

woman sitting outside while working on a laptop

There’s a wonderful upside to simple living: the possibility of becoming true craftsmen and craftswomen of the time we’re given. We all know that we only have so much of it. We can’t get it back or create more. We can only make good choices about how we steward it, and the ubiquity of digital media can make that a real challenge.

If you’re on the spiritual path of simplicity, however, it’s a worthy challenge, because embedded within it is the chance to make—or to allow God to make—something truly beautiful of your life. Again, on the far side of structure, discipline, and good boundaries lies a spaciousness in which you can experience freedom, truly prayerful presence, self-acceptance, creativity, and meaningful connections—not on Mark Zuckerberg’s terms, but on your own.

—from the book Making Room: Soul-Deep Satisfaction Through Simple Living
by Kyle Kramer

Making Room by Kyle Kramer | Franciscan Media
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Phone: (513) 241-5615
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission
Copyright Terms 

Recent Articles