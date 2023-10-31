Minute Meditations

Focus on What’s Essential

hand holding photo lens that is in focus.

Amid all the disaster and distress that wheels around and swirls within us in chaotic times, there are also always marvels to behold. Let neither fear nor preoccupation keep you from being touched by wonderfully wounded life. May you find a way in every day, to share your great-fullness for all that touches your eyes. May you refuse to be crushed but rather, look lovingly upon all with tear-washed eyes, trained on woundedness, straining for wonder. As you savor the sweet brevity of your days, may passion puncture you, letting out joy, till warmly you are welcomed; a sight for sore eyes.

—from the book Wandering and Welcome: Mediations for Finding Peace
by Joseph Grant

New call-to-action

Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Minute Meditations

Franciscan Media logo

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.

Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

513-241-5615
info@franciscanmedia.org

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content