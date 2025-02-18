Minute Meditations

Easter People

man watching a sunrise surrounded by Sundays

What I love about Pope Francis and this jubilee year that we are in is that it shows, yet again, how vigilant he is about the world’s woes but savvy enough to leverage a worldwide celebration to counter it. 

It speaks to our collective need to seek the light, where salvation awaits. And the spirit of it harkens to a line attributed to Pope John Paul II about who we are as Christians and how our joy—and, indeed, our hope—should be our compass in a confusing world: “We are an Easter people, and Alleluia is our song!” 

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “High Hopes for the Jubilee
by Christopher Heffron

