Upcoming synod needs young people’s voices, pope says

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Pope Francis has asked young people to tell him, their bishops and pastors about their hopes and struggles and even their criticisms.

As the Catholic Church prepares for a meeting of the Synod of Bishops focused on youth, the pope wrote a letter to young people saying the church wants “to listen to your voice, your sensitivities and your faith, even your doubts and your criticism. Make your voice heard, let it resonate in communities and let it be heard by your shepherds of souls.”

The pope’s letter was released Jan. 13 as officials presented the preparatory document for the synod. The document includes a series of questions to be answered by national conferences of bishops and other church bodies. The responses, along with input from young people themselves, will form the basis of the working document for the synod.

Pope Francis chose “Young people, faith and vocational discernment” as the theme for the 15th general assembly of the Synod of Bishops, which will be held in October 2018.

Young people will have an opportunity to contribute to the working document by submitting reflections “on their expectations and their lives” through a dedicated website — www.sinodogiovani.va — that will be launched the first week of May, according to Bishop Fabio Fabene, undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops.

In his letter, Pope Francis used God’s call to Abraham as a model of God’s call to each believer. The patriarch, he said, “received a compelling invitation, a challenge, to leave everything and go to a new land. What is this ‘new land’ for us today, if not a more just and friendly society which you, young people, deeply desire and wish to build to the very ends of the earth?”

“A better world can be built also as a result of your efforts, your desire to change and your generosity,” Pope Francis told young people. “Do not be afraid to listen to the Spirit who proposes bold choices; do not delay when your conscience asks you to take risks in following the Master.”

The synod preparatory document offered three chapters for reflection by bishops and youths, which it defines as people roughly between the ages of 16 and 29: young people in today’s world; faith, discernment and vocation; and pastoral activity.

Through the synod, the document said, “the church has decided to examine herself on how she can lead young people to recognize and accept the call to the fullness of life and love, and to ask young people to help her in identifying the most effective ways to announce the Good News today.”

The church, it said, needs to evaluate its pastoral approach toward young people living in a rapidly-changing world where globalization, technological dominance, as well as economic and social hardships pose significant challenges to discovering their vocational path.

“From the vantage point of faith, the situation is seen as a sign of our times, requiring greater listening, respect and dialogue,” the document said.

A special focus of the synod, it said, will be “on vocational discernment, that is, the process by which a person makes fundamental choices, in dialogue with the Lord and listening to the voice of the Spirit, starting with the choice of one’s state in life.”

Specifically for Christians, it said, the question is: “How does a person live the good news of the Gospel and respond to the call which the Lord addresses to all those he encounters, whether through marriage, the ordained ministry or the consecrated life?”

By Junno Arocho Esteves | Catholic News Service