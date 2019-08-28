Sunday Soundbite for September 1, 2019

Twenty-second Sunday in Ordinary Time

Cycle C

September 1, 2019

If you enjoy a good meal then you’re right at home in the Gospel of Luke—and more importantly in the company of Jesus himself. Hello, I’m Franciscan Father Greg Friedman with the Sunday Soundbite for the Twenty-second Sunday in Ordinary Time.

A theme of Luke’s Gospel is “table fellowship.” That’s theological talk for the simple act of eating and drinking with people as Jesus does in today’s Gospel account. But Luke’s concern with dining has to do with who is present at the meals—not the menu or the table settings! I suspect that in Luke’s Christian community, there were issues about who could participate in the Eucharist. Were distinctions being made among rich and poor? Between famous and nobodies? Luke recalls a story of a time when Jesus was a table guest of a leading Pharisee. The Lord challenges his listeners—and his host—to allow others to take the seats of honor. They must welcome the poor, those who are disabled, those who cannot repay the invitation.

Saint Luke used this story to challenge the table fellowship of his own Christian communities at their Eucharistic gatherings. Let’s examine ourselves as we gather for Sunday Mass. How do we treat one another? How welcoming are we to those who are different in status or wealth? Our positive response means we’re truly at home in the company of the Lord.