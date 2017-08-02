Sunday Soundbite for August 6, 2017

Feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord

Cycle A

August 06, 2017

Religious composer Marty Haugen has a musical collection called The Song of Mark, which features stories from that Gospel. One song, called “So Good to Be Here,” is a delightful number that has the three disciples present at the Transfiguration on the mountaintop with Jesus, singing how nice it is to be with Jesus on the mountain of Tabor, where all their troubles seem so far away.

Peter, as we hear in the Gospel read in church this Sunday, wants to set up camp on the mountaintop. You get the impression he’d be happy staying right there. I suspect we all sometimes share that sentiment. The good feelings we may get from the Sunday Mass or a great retreat experience tempt us to stay put, to bask in the glow of the transfigured light of Jesus.

But there’s a real world out there. The problems and obstacles to the Good News confront us there. With Christ, as composer Marty Haugen reminds us in his gospel song, we must go back down the mountain–to suffer, die, and rise to new life.