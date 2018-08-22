Don't miss our End of Summer Fund Drive! DONATE NOW!

0% Funded | $0 raised | 0 donors

Support our End of Summer Fund Drive

"You've helped me so much on my spiritual Journey!"
Frank J, USA Friend of Franciscan Media

Your generosity is key to our mission of spreading the Gospel, in the spirit of St. Francis.

DONATE NOW!

9 days 16 hrs 43 mins 46 secs to reach $100,000

0% Funded | $0 Raised | 0 Donors
Alternate Soundbite header image

Sunday Soundbite for August 26, 2018

Post by

Twenty-first Sunday in Ordinary Time

Cycle B

August 26, 2018

 

Very few times in life do we get to make a definitive choice for our faith. At a celebration of Confirmation I once heard the bishop ask those being confirmed to answer a definite “Easter yes” to the renewal of their baptismal vows. The loud, rousing response shook the church and vibrated those who heard it! A definite moment of public choice.

Today we conclude our five-week look at the sixth chapter of John, where Jesus is portrayed as the “Bread of Life.” In today’s liturgy Jesus’ followers are offered a choice to accept or reject that definition.

Our first reading is also a scene of choice. Joshua gathers the tribes of Israel at the shrine of Shechem. He asks the people: Whom will they serve? Remembering all that God has done for them, the people choose to serve the Lord.

In the Gospel, Jesus confronts his disciples with a choice. Some cannot accept him as “the living bread, come down from heaven.” Peter responds for the Twelve: Jesus has “the words of eternal life” for them. They have come to believe he is “the Holy One of God.”

How about us? Can we make a public choice for Jesus as we approach to receive the Body and Blood of Christ? Our firm, faith-filled “Amen” is a response to the Lord who is present in this great sign of our salvation.

Sponsored Ad

More from Franciscan Media

Clare of Assisi: A Heart Full of Love by Ilia Delio

The Franciscan Saints Franciscan Media

Prayer Everywhere by Fr. Gary Caster

Called: What Happens After Saying Yes to God

The Art of Thomas Merton