Sharing the Word for September 7, 2019

Saturday of the Twenty-second Week in Ordinary Time

September 7, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Colossians 1:21-23

Paul now applies the Christological hymn to the Colossians. What was said about the universal significance of Christ is now directed to the new Christians of Colossae.

In this passage the pronoun you calls for particular emphasis. You were once alienated. You have now been reconciled to God. You have been made holy before God. But you must persevere in the faith of the gospel that has been preached throughout the world and that you have heard from me.

All Christian faith–the Colossians’, Paul’s, and ours–has a cosmic dimension. Rooted in Christ who is the source of all creation and the firstborn of all the dead, faith involves sharing universal reconciliation, and firm commitment to the hope that comes with the gospel.