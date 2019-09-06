Sharing the Word for September 6, 2019

Friday of the Twenty-second Week in Ordinary Time

September 6, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Colossians 1:15-20

Paul has reminded the Colossians of their membership in the Son’s kingdom. Now he launches into a Christological hymn that further describes Christ: who He is and what He means in creation and redemption. Some scholars think this passage was originally an independent composition that Paul re-worked for the purposes of this letter.

Before anything else, Christ reflects the image of the invisible God. He is the model on which all creation–visible and invisible–is based. He is the source of the unity of all that is.

Christ is also the head of the body of the Church, the beginning of all resurrected life, the source of all fullness, universally preeminent. It is this Christ to whose attention Paul calls the Colossians–and us.