Sharing the Word for September 5, 2017

Tuesday of the Twenty-second Week in Ordinary Time

September 5, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: 1 Thessalonians 5:1-6, 9-11

The Thessalonians also wanted to learn from Paul the temporal details of the second coming. When would it happen?

Paul tells them that they don’t need to be concerned about things like that. All they need to know is that it will come and that its coming will be unexpected, like the coming of a thief in the night. If believers pay no attention to the prospect of the Lord’s coming, they will be caught by surprise.

Christians should be awake and attentive, alert in hope, confident in the conviction that God wants us to be saved and be with Him. Believers do not need to be concerned about details of the calendar, but about the impact of the second coming on their daily behavior.