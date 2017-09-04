Sharing the Word for September 4, 2017 – Twenty-second Week in Ordinary Time – Year 1

Monday of the Twenty-second Week in Ordinary Time

September 4, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18

The Thessalonians asked Paul about the resurrection of the dead.

Christians believe that Christ has risen from the dead and will come again in glory. Christians alive at Christ’s second coming would participate in the glorious events of that second coming. The Thessalonians wondered what would happen to those who had died before the coming of the Lord. Will they miss out on the joyful glory of the Lord’s return?

Paul responds that when Christ comes again, He will bring with Him the faithful who have already died. Then we, the living, will be assumed into the glory of the Lord. All Christ’s faithful will be united with their risen Lord.

This prospect should be a source of encouragement for the Thessalonians, and for us.