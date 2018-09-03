Sharing the Word for September 3, 2018 – Twenty-second Week in Ordinary Time – Year 2

Memorial of Saint Gregory the Great

September 3, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Luke 4:16-30

Today the Lectionary begins to offer us readings from Luke’s Gospel.

We see Jesus at the beginning of His public ministry. He is on His home terrain in Nazareth. At first His fellow townsmen are pleased with Him, the local boy who has made good.

But when it becomes clear that Jesus isn’t going to perform the miracles here that they had heard He was performing elsewhere, their approval turns to hostility, and they run Him out of town.

The point here is that Jesus will perform wonders when and how He sees fit. Nobody has a claim on them. Jesus will work on His own terms. He did then and He does now. He is the Lord, and we must respond to Him accordingly.