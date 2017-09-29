Sharing the Word for September 29, 2017

Feast of Saints Michael, Gabriel, and Raphael, Archangels

September 29, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Daniel 7:9-10, 13-14

The prophet Daniel is being shown a vision of heaven. He sees God being ministered to by thousands and thousands of attendants. Then He sees a son of man coming who receives glory and dominion.

The Church images these ministers of heaven as choirs of angels. There are various ranks of them, among whom are archangels. And on today’s feast special attention is paid to the archangels Michael, Gabriel, and Raphael. These agents of God have had special missions in carrying out the will of God among His human creatures.

The liturgical celebration of these archangels is intended to remind us that God is still concerned with us today. He has plans that are gradually unfolding.

It’s appropriate to thank God for His continued care.