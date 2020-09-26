Sharing the Word for September 26, 2020

Saturday of the Twenty-fifth Week in Ordinary Time

September 26, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Luke 9:43b-45

Everybody is astounded at Jesus’ works. But Jesus wants his disciples to know that there’s more to him than miracles. He wants them to know that suffering lies ahead so they’re not surprised when it comes.

The apostles don’t ask Jesus for further details about this. They’re afraid, perhaps afraid of finding out things about Jesus’ future that they won’t know how to handle, perhaps afraid of learning things about their own future that they don’t want to hear.

Sometimes we wonder what Jesus has in store for us. We’re afraid that he may ask more of us than we are willing or able to give. The important thing is to remember that Jesus cares for us and whatever he sends us is gift.