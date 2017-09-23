Sharing the Word for September 23, 2017

Memorial of Saint Pio of Pietrelcina

September 23, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: 1 Timothy 6:13-16

As Paul’s letter draws to a close, he outlines for Timothy a program of life: be faithful as Christ was faithful in accord with the Father’s command in giving testimony to His mission in the presence of Pilate.

This faithfulness was to persist until the final coming of Christ, to take place at a time set by the Father, invisible and immortal, whom no human being has yet seen and who has claim on all honor and glory.

The precept of faithfulness is addressed to us, also. We are called to be faithful to Christ and obedient to the Father. To us as to Timothy Paul says: “Do what God tells you. Look forward to the final appearance of Christ. Be ready for His coming.”