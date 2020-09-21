Sharing the Word for September 21, 2020 – Twenty-fifth Week in Ordinary Time – Year 2

Feast of Saint Matthew, Apostle and Evangelist

September 21, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 9:9-13

There are two aspects of the life of St. Matthew that are instructive for us. First, he was not a respectable person. Tax collectors were agents of Rome–exploiters of their own countrymen. They were not the kind of people that upright Jews wanted to associate with.

Secondly, when Jesus called him he came. “Matthew got up and followed (Jesus) him,” the reading says. Matthew left his living behind–unseemly and inappropriate as it might have been. He and joined the company of Jesus.

These two aspects of Matthew’s life speak to us. We have become followers of Jesus like Matthew. And our call to follow Jesus is not due to our own special worth or virtue, but simply to the generous will of the Lord.