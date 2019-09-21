Sharing the Word for September 21, 2019

Feast of Saint Matthew, Apostle and Evangelist

September 21, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Ephesians 4:1-7, 11-13

Today is the feast of St. Matthew, apostle and evangelist. The first reading talks about calling. St. Paul reminds the Ephesians that each one of them has received a calling.

He then lists some of the callings that Christ gives to His followers. Some are called to be apostles, some prophets, some evangelists. Some are called to work at ministry building up the body of Christ to its full maturity.

Each one of us has been called by Christ to cooperate in His work of salvation. We all have responsibilities for helping to build up the body of Christ. Today it’s good to offer God our thanks for the gifts we have received through Matthew, and for the callings we have received from the Lord.