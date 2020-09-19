Sharing the Word for September 19, 2020

Saturday of the Twenty-fourth Week in Ordinary Time

September 19, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Luke 8:4-15

This parable offers an important lesson both for the original hearers of Jesus’ time as well as for Christians of today.

The lesson is that if the kingdom doesn’t seem to be growing as one would like, the fault lies not with the seed of the word that is being sown, but with the quality of the soil in which the seed is received. More immediately, if the seed doesn’t produce as we would like, it’s probably our fault.

It might be interesting if we tried to remove all the obstacles to the word in our present lives: defense mechanisms, mistrust of God, dependencies, inappropriate desires, resentments, and the like. We would almost certainly find that the soil we offer the Lord is much richer.