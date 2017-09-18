Sharing the Word for September 18, 2017 – Twenty-fourth Week in Ordinary Time – Year 1

Monday of the Twenty-fourth Week in Ordinary Time

September 18, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: 1 Timothy 2:1-8

Paul now begins the instructive part of his letter speaking about prayer. Prayer is to be offered for everybody, especially for those in authority, so that the faithful can lead a peaceful life.

Prayer for everybody is also important because God wants everybody to be saved. There is one God, one mediator, Jesus, and one redemptive act offered by Jesus. This universal oneness of purpose in God’s plan of salvation is what Paul has been called to proclaim. It is what all believers should join in praying for.

This passage then, is about liturgy, what Christians should pray for, and about the nature of the Church toward whom is salvation directed.

Everybody should pray for everybody for the spread of the salvation offered for everybody.