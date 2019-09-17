Sharing the Word for September 17, 2019

Tuesday of the Twenty-fourth Week in Ordinary Time

September 17, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: 1 Timothy 3:1-13

Now Paul deals with Church structure. At this point in the Church’s development there were only two levels of ministry, and Paul wishes to outline the qualifications of each.

First the leaders–“bishops.” The bishop was to be a man of restraint so as to give good example in the practice of virtue, of good reputation so as to enjoy the support of the community, able to teach so as to preach the gospel effectively.

Next the helpers–“deacons.” They were to be steady men tested in virtue so as to elicit confidence in their dedication to Christ Jesus.

Qualifications for “priests”–presbyters–are not mentioned. For now bishops and deacons were ministers enough, and Paul is concerned that they be men of conspicuous goodness.