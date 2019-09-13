Sharing the Word for September 13, 2019

Memorial of Saint John Chrysostom

September 13, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: 1 Timothy 1:1-2, 12-14

Today the Lectionary resumes its presentation of the pastoral letters First and Second Timothy , and Titus.

First Timothy claims to be written by St. Paul toward the end of his life, to his friend and collaborator Timothy. It deals mainly with correct doctrine and church organization. The letter begins with thanksgiving to Christ for Paul’s vocation, for his calling to pastoral service. This calling was not something that Paul perceives he has deserved. Indeed, Paul acknowledges that he had been a persecutor and an arrogant man. His calling to Church service was pure gift from Christ Jesus.

We have all been called to serve Christ too, and our calling–like Paul’s–is not something we have deserved. It’s pure gift and calls for our gratitude.