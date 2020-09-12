Sharing the Word for September 12, 2020

Saturday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time

September 12, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Luke 6:43-49

The “sermon on the plain” draws to a conclusion. Jesus tells his hearers what it takes to be a good disciple of his. There are two requirements. First of all you have to produce good fruit. Your life and work has to yield results that nourish and energize those to whom they are directed. You’re not really serving the Lord if what you do doesn’t bring about goodness.

Secondly, if you are to be a good disciple of the Lord what you build has to be built strongly. What you leave behind you at the end should have a certain tenacity about it. The people of the Lord are not well served by spiritual hacks.

What results is my service of the Lord producing?