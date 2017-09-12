Sharing the Word for September 12, 2017

Tuesday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time

September 12, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Colossians 2:6-15

Today’s reading emphasizes “Christ.” In these twenty-nine lines Paul mentions “Christ” or “Him” no less than sixteen times.

Paul’s point is that Christ is the sole source of salvation. There is no one else, nothing else by which we can enter eternal life than through Christ. Paul tells the Colossians to be in Christ, to walk in Him, to rely on Him alone. You have entered Christ’s life through baptism, Paul says. Accept this new life He has bestowed on you. He has paid up in your name whatever you may have owed to God through your sinfulness.

Salvation comes to us as it came to the Colossians: through baptism into the mystery of the risen Christ. There is no other way than through Him.