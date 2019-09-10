Sharing the Word for September 10, 2019

Tuesday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time

September 10, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Colossians 2:6-15

Today’s reading emphasizes “Christ.” In these 29 lines Paul mentions “Christ” or “Him” no less than 16 times.

Paul’s point is that Christ is the sole source of salvation. There is no one else, nothing else by which we can enter eternal life than through Christ. Paul tells the Colossians to be in Christ, to walk in Him, to rely on Him alone. You have entered Christ’s life through baptism, Paul says. Accept this new life He has bestowed on you. He has paid up in your name whatever you may have owed to God through your sinfulness.

Salvation comes to us as it came to the Colossians: through baptism into the mystery of the risen Christ. There is no other way than through Him.