Sharing the Word for September 1, 2020

Tuesday of the Twenty-second Week in Ordinary Time

September 1, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Luke 4:31-37

Today’s reading shows us Jesus at the beginning of His public ministry teaching and casting out demons. He still does both. Jesus continues to teach through his Church. The message of God’s love is still being made available to all those who are willing to receive it. It is being presented to us by means of the community of believers.

As for casting out demons the Church still provides a formal ritual of exorcism in special circumstances. More often however, Jesus casts out the evil in our lives by strengthening us to overcome our moral deficiencies: impatience, impurity, dishonesty, selfishness, spiritual laziness. His power is always at work to make us more like him. How well will I respond to what Jesus offers me today?