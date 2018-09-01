Sharing the Word for September 1, 2018

Saturday of the Twenty-first Week in Ordinary Time

September 1, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 25:14-30

What are we supposed to do while waiting for the kingdom? The parable of the talents tells us. We are supposed to collaborate in the family enterprise–in God’s undertaking to bring everyone into His life.

God gives us each some of the company’s assets to work with. The measure of success is how much richer the kingdom will be thanks to our efforts.

We are all called to cooperate in strengthening the kingdom. We don’t all have the same capabilities, but we are expected to use as best we can what has been entrusted to us.

One thing we are not permitted to do is nothing. Not to work for the kingdom is to reject its Lord.

How do I contribute to the kingdom?