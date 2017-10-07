Sharing the Word for October 7, 2017

Memorial of Our Lady of the Rosary

October 7, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Baruch 4:5-12, 27-29

This is a song of liberation for the Israelites living in exile, in which Jerusalem bewails and consoles her captive children.

First the prophet reminds the Jews of their situation. They are dispersed in the Gentile world and are sick with nostalgia for Jerusalem because of their sins. They acknowledge their sinfulness and their infidelity.

Then Mother Jerusalem speaks. She finds herself desolate, a widow bereft of her offspring. Yet she promises that she will be mindful of them. She will save them from disaster and restore them to enduring joy.

We, too, are in a state of desolation because of our sinfulness. But God promises also to us final freedom and joy. He will be mindful of us. He will bring us home again.