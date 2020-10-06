Sharing the Word for October 6, 2020

Tuesday of the Twenty-seventh Week in Ordinary Time

October 6, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Luke 10:38-42

This reading is about being busy. Being busy involves a conscious and focused expenditure of time and energy.

Both women are busy. Martha is intent on getting dinner on the table. She’s annoyed with her sister for not helping her. Mary on the other hand is intently concerned with listening to the Lord. She’s busy too, but in a different way. Jesus doesn’t say that what Martha is doing is bad or useless. He simply says that what Mary is doing is better.

There are different ways of being busy and different kinds of busy-ness. Following Jesus is not so much a matter of taking care of him as it is of knowing and loving him. How busy am I–and about what?