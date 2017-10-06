Sharing the Word for October 6, 2017

Friday of the Twenty-sixth Week in Ordinary Time

October 6, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Baruch 1:15-20

The prophet Jeremiah had a secretary named Baruch, but that person does not seem to be the same as the author–or editor–of the present work. The present work belongs to a much later time, perhaps to the second century B.C.

It is an anthology of separate writings by different authors, meant for use by Jews living outside their homeland in the Diaspora. It is intended to help them to remain faithful to their Hebrew identity.

Today’s reading is a prayer of corporate repentance meant to be recited by the exiles in sorrow for corporate sinfulness, past and present.

We, too, have been unfaithful to God in the past and continue to be so in the present. Baruch’s prayer is suitable for us, too.