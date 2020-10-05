Sharing the Word for October 5, 2020 – Twenty-seventh Week in Ordinary Time – Year 2

Monday of the Twenty-seventh Week in Ordinary Time

October 5, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Luke 10:25-37

In dialogue with Jesus the legal scholar asks, “Who is my neighbor? What are the criteria that determine that someone has a claim on my love? Where do you draw the line?”

In the parable that follows Jesus does not tell the lawyer where you draw the line. Being neighbor is not a matter of pre-existing relationships to which we respond. “Being neighbor” is a matter of extending ourselves to those in need–regardless of whether or not there are human connections. The question the lawyer asked, “Who owes neighborliness to me?” was the wrong question. The real question–the one that Jesus answers–is “To whom am I supposed to act as neighbor?”