Sharing the Word for October 31, 2017

Tuesday of the Thirtieth Week in Ordinary Time

October 31, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Romans 8:18-25

The believers’ association with the Father through the Spirit is not yet complete. For one thing, God has not made creation capable of reaching its goal on its own. Creation must still strive for wholeness and integrity. Such striving involves suffering and effort on our part.

Yet God has given us hope of salvation, hope that makes present suffering and effort seem as nothing compared with the glory that lies ahead. We hope and wait, knowing that what lies ahead of us is full incorporation into the life of God.

Obviously we don’t see what we hope for. If we did we wouldn’t be dealing in hope. So we wait, because our hope involves endurance.

The life of the believer always involves hope and endurance.