Sharing the Word for October 30, 2017 – Thirtieth Week in Ordinary Time – Year 1

Monday of the Thirtieth Week in Ordinary Time

October 30, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Romans 8:12-17

Who is in charge of our life? To whom are we to be submissive?

We are under no obligation to the flesh–that is to the selfish demands of sin-prone human nature. We belong to God, and if we follow the spirit of God, we become God’s very own children. We enter a family relationship with God. We become capable of relating to Him as our own father. We are children of the Father. We belong to Him as Christ does. We are at home with the Father as Christ is. We are called to share Christ’s sufferings, but also His glory.

How breathtaking that we are called to be members of God’s family with Christ. May God keep us conscious of His gifts to us.