Sharing the Word for October 3, 2020

Saturday of the Twenty-sixth Week in Ordinary Time

October 3, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Luke 10:17-24

Luke’s Gospel describes Jesus’ disciples returning from their first missionary journey. It has been a marvelous experience for them and they are excited. Jesus is happy for them.

He reminds them that they should remember their privilege of doing the work of God for others and that it should not be a matter of personal pride. What makes Jesus so happy is that his disciples are just ordinary people–fishermen, tax collectors, and the like. They could never imagine themselves doing what they had just done–healing the sick and freeing those possessed by demons.

One of the graces each of us has is being an “instrument of peace” that God can use for the sake of others. Indeed, we are the hands of God in touching the lives of others. But that does not mean we work visible miracles for the sake of impressing others. It may be the smallest act of charity or kindness that we afford someone. We don’t know, but for that one person we help it may well seem like we have performed a miracle.