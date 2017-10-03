Sharing the Word for October 3, 2017

Tuesday of the Twenty-sixth Week in Ordinary Time

October 3, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Zechariah 8:20-23

Further Messianic prophecy from Zechariah.

People will come to Jerusalem from all over the world. They will attach themselves to God’s people in groups of ten, sufficient to constitute groupings for prayer. As they hang on to the garments of the Israelites they will say, “We want to be with you because we see that God is with you.”

It will become clear that God’s love for His human creatures is all-embracing. Everybody will want to be part of God’s people. Everybody will be welcome thanks to the universal love of the Lord of hosts. God’s love is catholic.

God’s love for us humans is still universal today, still catholic. All are invited to respond to it, all invited to be blessed by it.