Sharing the Word for October 28, 2017

Feast of Saints Simon and Jude, Apostles

October 28, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Ephesians 2:19-22

We don’t know much about the apostles Simon and Jude. Scholars are uncertain about whether the author of the Letter of Jude in the New Testament is the same person as the apostle.

The Church celebrates the feast of Simon and Jude today. It takes precedence over the scheduled Ordinary Time observance.

The first reading the Lectionary gives us is from the Letter to the Ephesians. St. Paul tells the Ephesians that we all belong to the household of the faith, built upon the apostles on the basic foundation stone of Christ. We are all in Christ forming a dwelling place for God.

You don’t have to be prominent to belong to Christ’s structure. You just have to be willing to be built into it.