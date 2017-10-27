Sharing the Word for October 27, 2017

Friday of the Twenty-ninth Week in Ordinary Time

October 27, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Romans 7:18-25a

We are called to liberation from mastery by sin. This mastery is what Paul refers to as “the flesh”–the whole sphere of human rebelliousness against God. “Flesh” is the power of human self-seeking that keeps us away from God.

Moving from mastery by the flesh to mastery by God is not easy. We want to do what is good and right, but “the flesh” seems more appealing. It’s easier to be bad than it is to be good, even when we want to be good. We find ourselves still captive to the sinfulness that is in us, captive to the flesh.

But deliverance from the dominion of the flesh is available to us through the life in Christ Jesus that God offers us.