Sharing the Word for October 26, 2019

Saturday of the Twenty-ninth Week in Ordinary Time

October 26, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Romans 8:1-11

Our liberation from dominion by the flesh comes to us through the working of the Spirit of God. Living in the flesh makes us live in hostility toward God–unable to observe the law of God. In the end submission to the flesh leads to death.

Living in the Spirit, on the other hand, leads to life. Just as God raised Jesus from the dead, so also God will raise us to life in the Spirit.

When the Spirit comes into our lives and Christ begins to live in us, we are totally re-oriented. The whole polarity of our lives is changed. We are turned away from the destructiveness of the flesh toward the life of the Spirit. Our part is to accept and respond.