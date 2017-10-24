Sharing the Word for October 24, 2017

Tuesday of the Twenty-ninth Week in Ordinary Time

October 24, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Luke 12:35-38

One of the recurrent themes of Jesus’ preaching is the second coming. Jesus assures His hearers that He will return to set all things right. Christian discipleship is imbued with expectation.

The timing of Jesus’ coming has not been revealed. We have to wait in watchfulness. Jesus will come when He will come. It’s up to us to be ready to receive Him.

Yet the coming of the Lord is not a one-time event. There are interim comings scattered throughout the life of the believer. Jesus comes to us in our joys and sorrows, in our successes and failures. We have to be ready to welcome Him however, whenever He comes.

How attentive am I to the comings of the Lord in my life?