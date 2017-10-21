Sharing the Word for October 21, 2017

Saturday of the Twenty-eighth Week in Ordinary Time

October 21, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Romans 4:13, 16-18

Salvation did not come to Abraham through his good works. Nor did it come to him by his observance of Jewish law. It came to him by faith, by the obedience with which he entrusted himself to God and accepted the gifts God offered him.

The relationship between God and Abraham depended on God’s gift. This was a gift that would also be extended to Abraham’s descendants–“to many nations”–to all who would imitate his faith, not just to those who would observe the law. Abraham would be the father of many nations, of all who accept the gifts God offered to him.

What God offered to Abraham He also offers to us. It is up to us to accept God’s promises in faith.