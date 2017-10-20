Sharing the Word for October 20, 2017

Friday of the Twenty-eighth Week in Ordinary Time

October 20, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Romans 4:1-8

Further instruction about faith, works, and salvation.

Abraham was the righteous man par excellence, the forefather of all the righteous. Righteousness didn’t come to Abraham as a result of good works–as a “pay off” for what he had accomplished. Rather, it came through Abraham’s belief in God’s promises. Abraham had no grounds for boasting about his relationship with God because he didn’t earn it. It came to him as a gift of God. Righteousness came to him because he believed in God’s promises. His faith was the source of his relationship with God.

The forgiveness of sins too, does not come as a result of our efforts, but as a gift of God. They–we–are blessed whose sins the Lord does not record.