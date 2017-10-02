Sharing the Word for October 2, 2017 – Twenty-sixth Week in Ordinary Time – Year 1

Memorial of the Guardian Angels

October 2, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 18:1-5, 10

Archangels are specialists in carrying out specific important tasks for God. Angels are God’s generalists.

Angels are creatures of God, of higher rank than we human beings, yet involved in the lives of each of us. Christian tradition has it that every human being has been assigned an angel to be our protector.

We imagine our guardian angels with wings, keeping us from falling off cliffs. Much of what we associate with guardian angels is based on spiritual imagination. But the reality is that God takes care of us all in all kinds of ways. We don’t have to know the details of God’s governance in our lives, but it’s right to have confidence in God’s care for us, and to be grateful for it.